Friday - February 3, 2017 6:12 pm

Hundreds gather in La Crosse to support immigrants Featured

Written by
Hundreds gather in La Crosse to support immigrants

Many attending the "Shoulder to Shoulder" rally sang "We Shall Overcome" and held picket signs and American flags. 

A few hundred people gathered Friday at Cameron Square in La Crosse, in a peaceful demonstration against President Donald Trump's travel bans against foreigners.

Speakers at the late afternoon event included people living in the La Crosse area who were born in other countries, and one Muslim who said Americans should not fear Muslims. 

A recent declaration by Mayor Tim Kabat, declaring La Crosse to be a "welcoming" city, was read to the audience. 

Former Mayor John Medinger, now a staffer for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, was among the people holding banners toward the front of the crowd.

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Former Milwaukee officer pleads guilty in death of another woman found in suitcase

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
2-3-2017
Wauzeka Steuben - Closing at 1PM. All evening activities canceled