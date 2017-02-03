Hundreds gather in La Crosse to support immigrants

Many attending the "Shoulder to Shoulder" rally sang "We Shall Overcome" and held picket signs and American flags.

A few hundred people gathered Friday at Cameron Square in La Crosse, in a peaceful demonstration against President Donald Trump's travel bans against foreigners.

Speakers at the late afternoon event included people living in the La Crosse area who were born in other countries, and one Muslim who said Americans should not fear Muslims.

A recent declaration by Mayor Tim Kabat, declaring La Crosse to be a "welcoming" city, was read to the audience.

Former Mayor John Medinger, now a staffer for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, was among the people holding banners toward the front of the crowd.