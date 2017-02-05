Wisconsin DOT audit not a complete surprise to all

The recent audit of the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, slamming the agency for alleged overspending on highway projects, was not a complete surprise to everyone.

That's what Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse is saying.

"It reconfirmed what many of us knew about the deterioration of our roads," Shilling said. "But it was alarming in the amount of money the DOT has under budgeted for these projects. We now see that we have a deficit of $3 billion on ongoing projects."

Shilling says GOP leaders in the state should go ahead with some transportation projects, because many cannot be delayed.

"When you talk to local officials, towns officials, our county roads are in disrepair," Shilling said. "Certainly driving around La Crosse, you see the potholes here."

Shilling also was not pleased that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker still criticizes transportation decisions made by his Democratic predecessor, Jim Doyle.