Sales tax, apparently not that bad, according to WI revenue secretary

La Crosse County could see a 6 percent sales tax in near future.

A higher sales tax for La Crosse County might meet less resistance than one might think.

County voters will weigh in on a .5 percent additional sales tax on most non-food purchases in an April advisory referendum. If it passes through all the approvals, the county's sales tax would be 6 percent.

Apparently, though, it turns out, a sales tax isn't that objectionable to most, according to state revenue secretary Rick Chandler, testifying at a hearing in Madison this month.

"We receive very few complaints from people about the burden from the sales tax," Chandler said. "People talk about your income taxes are too high, property taxes are too high.

Very rarely does anyone complain about our sales tax rate being too high."

In general, a sales tax is just simpler, says Chandler.

"People can understand 5 percent on goods that are taxable," he said. "They also feel they have more control over it. 'If I don't want to pay it, i just don't buy something.'"

The new La Crosse County sales tax would only be put into place if April's referendum is successful, the state approves a special exemption and two-thirds of the county board also agrees to the tax.