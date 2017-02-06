Street project plan, in sixth year, approved by city of La Crosse

A street project is more than just a street project, this year in La Crosse.

The city is in year six of the Complete Streets program implemented under former mayor Matt Harter, and it's just been given a green light by the city.

Many of the projects are simply to add sidewalk ramps and crosswalks to what's already been planned.

Complete Streets requires consideration of all forms of transportation - even walking - when designing street projects.

"(It's) pushing our opportunity for alternative modes of transportation," Kabat said. "So, people that do want to to walk and bike to work - and take transit - we're making sure that's here in these local streets is all getting in the mix."

This year's approvals will impact about four dozen infrastructure projects.

"I think it's working as its intended," Kabat said. "It also has that element, of course, to add areas of more green infrastructure, as to be able to deal with our storm water challenges with these types of projects."