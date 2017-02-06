The body of a man who drove into Swift Creek last Wednesday has been found.

22 year old Justin McElwain of La Crosse was found by fire department personnel at 10:30 this morning, just south of the Niedbalski Bridge.

Fire Chief Gregg Cleavland says crews worked from sun up to sun down everyday before finding him, with help from several agencies.

McElwain's friend says he was following him home, but got separated by a traffic light.

By the time he caught up, McElwain had already crashed.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.