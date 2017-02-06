Monday - February 6, 2017 2:07 pm

Breaking: Body found in Swift Creek is driver of last week's crash Featured

Written by
Breaking: Body found in Swift Creek is driver of last week&#039;s crash

Body was found 200 yards from crash site

The body of a man who drove into Swift Creek last Wednesday has been found. 

22 year old Justin McElwain of La Crosse was found by fire department personnel at 10:30 this morning, just south of the Niedbalski Bridge.

Fire Chief Gregg Cleavland says crews worked from sun up to sun down everyday before finding him, with help from several agencies. 

McElwain's friend says he was following him home, but got separated by a traffic light. 

By the time he caught up, McElwain had already crashed.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. 

Last modified on Monday - February 6, 2017 2:13 pm
Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Street project plan, in sixth year, approved by city of La Crosse

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR