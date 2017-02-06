La Crosse man finally caught after shoplifting from Walmart on six different occasions

The 25-year-old is caught on surveillance wearing same sweatshirt and aviator hat each time.

After being caught on surveillance on six different days shoplifting from Walmart, police finally caught Malcolm Tate on Sunday afternoon.

Each of the six days Tate was in the store, he apparently had on the same sweatshirt and unique aviator hat as pictured above (taken from surveillance video).

The 25-year-old La Crosse man had walked out of the south side La Crosse store with nearly $2,700 worth of items six different days (Jan. 16, Jan. 20, Jan. 25, Jan. 26, Jan. 31 and Feb. 5).

When security noticed him around 1 p.m. Sunday, they told police "numerous employees in the store (were) following Malcolm at this point," the report said.

The big ticket item was a home theater system valued at $148. On more than one occasion, he walked out with multiple bottles of Ciroc liquor valued at $31.97.

The most he left the store with at any one time was $775.26 on Jan. 26. Oddly enough, he was caught Sunday with just $67.46 worth of items - the least amount of any of the six days he shoplifted.

Tate is in jail now for retail theft with his bond set at $800.