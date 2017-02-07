School board discusses overcrowding at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori

Options to alleviate problem given last spring, but nothing was done for this school year.

Overcrowding continues to be an issue for two schools housed in the same building in La Crosse.

At last night's school board meeting, La Crosse resident Brian Merkey asked the board to stop delaying the issue at Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori.

Merkey says the Northside enrollment has been higher than anyone expected, yet no action was taken. Teachers have concerns about teaching in places not meant to be classrooms.

The school board was given three options late last spring to try and alleviate the problem but nothing was done for this school year.

One of those plans included purchasing the old TCI building for administration, while moving Coulee Montessori students into the administration building.

Roger Staffaroni, president of the school's SET team, encouraged board members to tour the school, while class is in session, to get a full grasp of the challenges they're facing.

Staffaroni also had concerns about parents and staff not being involved in the process.