La Crosse park rec. director sees huge benefits to a boat dock at Riverside Park Featured

Council to vote to hire group to study and plan process for $70,000.

A new boat-docking facility for La Crosse's Riverside Park could come with huge benefits. 

City park and rec boss Steve Carlyon sees big things in a future spot for cruise boats and others coming by water to La Crosse.

"We've been programming for a transit marina dock for a long time," Carlyon said. "And our boating community has been asking for it. And our downtown merchants have been asking for it.

"So, this is a great opportunity to bring those together."

Planning for a new dock is the first step. This week, the full city council votes on hiring an outside group for $70,000 to conduct a study and planning process. 

The new facility would be the spot where Viking Cruise Lines would dock its ships if the company picks La Crosse as a port of call on the Mississippi River.

"We need to expand capabilities so we can accommodate the Vikings Cruise Lines if they choose to come here," Carlyon said, "and also, be able to accommodate our three big paddle wheelers that are coming in."

Transient slips for small boats would also be a part of the new dock, which would also help local businesses.

"The riverfront's getting a really good opportunity to grow," Carlyon said. "In exchange, I think that's going to create a dynamic waterfront, increase opportunity in our restaurants, hotels and tourism."

