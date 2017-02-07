Project in La Crosse finds around 25 unsheltered homeless on winter's night

About the same number was found during a count last July.

Community service groups in La Crosse are always trying to find ways to get homeless people off the streets, especially in the middle of winter.

They, of course, can't get to everybody, however.

The total found during this January's Point in Time count was around 25 in the immediate La Crosse area - a little higher than the number found last year.

When they were taking count around 4 a.m., Couleecap's Becky Koske said most were "usually parking ramps or in parks or places that people are tucked away. Usually, the downtown area or the south side along the river."

The number this year was about the same as during the most recent summer count in July.

The local Collaborative to End Homelessness worked on finding shelter for homeless veterans last fall, and they were fairly successful. Members will choose another target group for a spring campaign.