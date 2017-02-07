Onalaska native Matt Thomas went 5-for-10 from deep for Iowa State on Tuesday in Texas.

AUSTIN, Tex. -- Two days after upsetting Kansas, the No. 3 team in the nation, Iowa State lost in disappointing fashion Tuesday in Texas.

After being down as many as 17 in the first half, the Cyclones fought back to pull out a win.

Matt Thomas, the Onalaska, Wis., native, had a chance to win the game with 2.2 seconds remaining, but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim and the Cyclones lost 67-65.

The Iowa State University twitter account started something early in following the game.

With 5:55 remaining, this was the Tweet, as Thomas nailed his second 3-pointer.

There it is. Matt Thomas hits his second three of the game and eclipses 1,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/BfZwLgCVxu — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 8, 2017

At that point, things weren't going well for Iowa State (14-9, 6-5), however. Thomas' 3-pointer cut the Texas (10-14, 4-7) lead to 24-11. With 1:10 remaining in the half, however, the Thomas Tracker went off for a third time:

In the end, the Thomas Tracker finished off like this - just one snowflake short of winning the game.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished the game 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, leading the team with 17 points - the 15th time this season he's been in double figures and 52nd time of his career.

It was a good bounce back game for Thomas, who was apparently injured in the upset win over Kansas, where he played just 21 minutes going 0-for-6.

Thomas is the 34th player in Iowa State men's basketball history to reach 1,000 career points.

Thomas joins teammates Nazareth Mitrou-Long and Monté Morris to be the first trio of teammates to concurrently have over 1,000 career points since Fred Hoiberg, Loren Meyer and Julius Michalik in 1995.