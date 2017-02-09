Onalaska vet disagrees with NJ law outlawing declawing of cats

New Jersey would be the first state to ban the procedure.

New Jersey could become the first state to outlaw the practice of declawing cats.

Democratic Assemblyman Troy Singleton called it barbaric, and that it is done mostly out of convenience.

Onalaska veterinarian Doug Kratt hopes that never comes to Wisconsin.

"Discussion on any procedure, elective or not, on your pet, should be done on a case-by-case basis with the vet discussing risks and benefits to the family and to the pet on whatever the procedure may be," Kratt said, adding that with most cases he's done, the cat does just fine.

Kratt's clinic doesn't do the procedure if the cat is older, an outdoor cat or overweight.

There have been horror stories from declawing cats, like peeing on walls, biting or their paws being mangled.

Kratt says those are the exception, not the rule.

"Most cats that have the procedure done, in my experience, handle it well, assuming that the pain management is taken care of during the pre and perioperative surgical period," Kratt said.

Kratt added that the government shouldn't be getting involved with a decision that is between the pet owner and a vet.

Nearly two dozen countries, including Australia, England and Japan, ban or severely restrict declawing surgeries. Many veterinarians in the U.S. refuse to perform the procedure, as well.