Thursday - February 9, 2017

Lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota

Sponsor knows it's probably a long shot now, but believes times are changing.

It may be largely considered an extreme long shot for the current legislative session in St Paul but one Minnesota state rep. believes it's time to start having the conversation.

Minnetonka Democrat Jon Applebaum believes the bill he's sponsoring to legalize marijuana in Minnesota will pass eventually.

"Minnesotans attitudes are changing on this issue," he said. "It's time to capitalize on it. This is a billion-dollar opportunity for Minnesota. Public opinion is on our side. Eight states and Washington D.C., have already legalized for recreational use. It's only a matter of time."

Applebaum says, under his plan, pot would be regulated essentially the same as alcohol, including a prohibition of use by anyone under 21.

He does admit, however, that republican majorities in both houses of the state legislature pretty much insures that his bill will simply remain just a conversation this year.

Next year, perhaps that's different. Minnesota does already have a tightly regulated medical marijuana law on the books.

Another proposal has been introduced in St Paul to legalize marijuana through a constitutional amendment.  

 

