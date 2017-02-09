Senate passes bill to legalize marijuana extract but it's still illegal to bring into Wisconsin

Sen. Chris Larson hoped to change bill to allow CBD oil to be made within the state.

You can use it but good luck getting it.

That is essentially the message from the Wisconsin state Senate after passing a bill that would legalize CBD oil, a marijuana extract.

The oil is used to treat seizures in children but it's still illegal to take across state lines, so importing the oil would also be illegal. That's why Democratic state Senator Chris Larson wanted to change the bill to allow the drug to be manufactured within the state.

Republican senators said no to that and Larson can understand why they made that decision.

"It has that mark of the devil in there, right? Cannibus," Larson said.

CBD oil doesn't create a high but that doesn't keep many from thinking it does, added Larson.

"There are some folks who still have refer madness," Larson said, "and think that, because this is associated with marijuana, and that there somehow, maybe - even though people who checked it, say there's not THC - people think there might be hallucinogenic affects."

Larson believes the oil is getting more than its fair share of critical scrutiny.

"Because it is somehow associated with marijuana, doesn't mean we're going to be moving towards legalizing marijuana," Larson said.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is trying to pass legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational use, as eight other states and Washington D.C., have already done.