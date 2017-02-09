Thursday - February 9, 2017 9:27 am

City council weighs Kisken settlement tonight

City council weighs Kisken settlement tonight

Exact settlement terms kept confidential for now.

The city of La Crosse is looking to end a long, contentious legal battle with a former employee.  

Pete Kisken worked in city hall as an attorney for 20 years before getting escorted out of the building in May of 2012.  

He was fired a year later after an internal investigation found several violations of work rules and just poor performance.

Among the allegations was that he had been carrying on a two year sexual relationship with another city employee while at work.  Kisken sued for wrongful termination.  

The city council is set to approve a cash settlement of $65 thousand at a meeting tonight.  

Exact terms of the settlement are being kept secret until after the entire matter is resolved.    

