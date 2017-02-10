La Crosse County could hire full-time therapist for the jail at $55,000 salary

La Crosse County is preparing to increase its therapeutic services to jail inmates.

The county board is being asked to hire a full-time clinical therapist for the jail, at a salary of $55,000.

County administrator Steve O'Malley says he's not aware of other Wisconsin counties providing a similar health service for prisoners.

"I do now that we tend to put more time and energy to helping through jail programming, allowing more volunteers," he said. "And, I believe we're one of the few larger jails that would have mental health services in the jail."

La Crosse County has been a pioneer in offering health services and jail alternatives to inmates.

The full-time therapist would not just work in the jail, but would also operate in an outpatient clinic run by county Human Services.

The proposed position would replace a part-time jail therapist, who is retiring this summer.

Most of the money for the full-time post is already included in the county budget.