Gov. Walker, at WTC, gives thoughts on legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The Gov. is in favor of legalizing CBD oil, though there's no way to get it in the state.

Medical marijuana gets support from Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Visiting Western Technical College in La Crosse on Thursday, Walker told reporters he would sign a bill to permit the use of CBD oil for treating seizures, because it's only an extract from the marijuana plant.

Talks into legalizing pot, like Minnesota is having right now, is not happening, however.

"I do not, however, support measures that would open the door with legalized use of marijuana in state," Walker said, "because law enforcement, increasingly, from one end of the state to another, from democrats as well as republican sheriffs, have told me, 'Do not legalize marijuana, it is a gateway drug to other drugs.'"

As for legalizing CBD oil, Walker didn't address one hitch in the plan.

As was discussed earlier this week by Democratic State Sen. Chris Larson, CBD is illegal to take across state lines, so importing it would be impossible.

Larson proposed allowing it to be manufactured in Wisconsin but Republican senators said no.

CBD oil is used to treat seizures in children.

Walker was at WTC on Thursday, as part of a tour of Wisconsin promoting his new budget package, which was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. Walker talked up his budget on Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.