Ron Kind, Tim Walz seats being targeted by GOP

The 2018 elections are right around the corner, in 21 months.

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind is less than two months into his latest term, but his opponents already are trying to make sure it's his last.

House Republicans have targeted 36 Democratic seats it want to win next year - 21 months from now - including the seats of Kind and southern Minnesota's Tim Walz, according to Politico.

Ironically, the GOP didn't run a candidate against Kind last fall, reportedly choosing to put more money behind re-electing Senator Ron Johnson and winning other Wisconsin elections.

Kind, now in his 11th term, is considered vulnerable because the 3rd District went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in November.

Before Kind's election in 1996, Democrats had held the 3rd District seat for only eight years during the 20th century.