ONALASKA, Wis. — Fire crews couldn't save an eight-unit apartment building that went up in smoke Saturday afternoon.

The Onalaska Fire Dept. was called in around noon to the 600 block of 13th Ave. S., and continued to fight throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. It wasn't out until after 8 p.m.

Crews had a difficult time containing it, as it was ablaze between a new and old roof to the building.