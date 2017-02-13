Monday - February 13, 2017 2:18 am

Three listening sessions for Holmen school upgrades to security, parking and football field

First meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Holmen school district is going out to the public to sell its proposed referendum on the April 4 ballot. 

The yes/no question calls for security upgrades to all buildings, including surveillance systems, new parking and site improvements at the high school. It also includes installing a multi-purpose synthetic turf and more seating at Empire Stadium. Part of that project will be privately funded.

There will not be an increase in property taxes for the new projects. The district is holding three community sessions. The first is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school.

The district says no new taxes would be created because of the referendum, due in part to the long-range planning by the district. 

The district webpage will also be updated with information leading up to the vote.

