Onalaska fire brings to light being covered in emergencies

The devastating fire in Onalaska last weekend, which left people in eight apartments in peril has shed the light on helping yourself after that type of situation.

One way is renter's insurance. Something Kyle Visker of State Farm Insurance says can't be overlooked.

"A lot of people don't think about it," Visker said. "They're concerned about their car insurance but they don't think about their personal property as something that will have anything happen to it or the value isn't that great."

After signing a lease agreement, many people forget about renter's insurance and even more don't know about its other benefits.

"(It) gives you a discount on your car insurance," Visker said. "Also, puts people up in a hotel room. It provides some temporary assistance if their place is uninhabitable."

Visker says it costs just over $9 per month. Home insurance is exactly the same, except it covers the structure as well.