Onalaska superintendent would like to see schools start early, state says no

Legislators appear to be influenced by tourism industry in when schools can start.

Legislators in Madison are trying to pass a bill that would allow school districts to start early, which has long been a concern of the tourism industry.

Onalaska superintendent Fran Finco says it shouldn't be up to tourism.

"Besides this being a local control issue, in August, kids are ready to come back to school," Finco said, though students may disagree with that. "Parents are ready for them to be back in school. They're ready to be back in school."

Finco cited a survey given by the district last year, where overwhelmingly the parents chose the option of starting earlier.

The bill, however, doesn't seem to have much support - from the government, anyway.

Finco says he's been trying to change this for five years, and notes that athletes are back to practice July 31. He sees a double-standard.

"Charter schools and voucher schools have the flexibility to start before Sept. 1," Finco said. "Milwaukee public superintendent is recommending (its) schools start before Sept. 1"

Finco says earlier start times could help with student intervention, and the ability to get state tests done earlier.