Not many expected at ballots for April's primary

Next week's spring primary ballot likely won't bring many to the polls.

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer is predicting less than a 10 percent turnout.

On the ballot, just the statewide race for superintendent of schools. Otherwise, only a couple of primaries in the county - one primary for a town board seat in the town of Campbell and another for the seventh city council district seat on the south side of La Crosse.

Top two vote getters will advance to the April election.

The last time there was a superintendent race on the February ballot was 2009. That election saw an 11 percent turnout in La Crosse County. That was also a year in which there was a primary for La Crosse mayor.

This year, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is running unopposed.