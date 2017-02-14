Tuesday - February 14, 2017 1:49 am

Council member calls rusty, dented La Crosse cabs "offensive," proposes new rules

Written by
Council member calls rusty, dented La Crosse cabs &quot;offensive,&quot; proposes new rules

Rules would require cabs have no rust, dents and uniform paint.

Rusty cabs could be out in La Crosse.

That's a change city council member Audrey Kader wants to make in current rules that regulate taxis. No rust. No big dents. Uniform colors. 

Kader says her proposals come after seeing taxis with big dents, mismatched body panels and rust spots.

"I found it very offensive," Kader said. "I happen to live in a downtown area. I see the cabs all the time. People taking pride in the city don't like to see these vehicles.

"I've had complaints. Tourists. Business people coming into town. The appearance of the vehicles is not attractive or a good reflection on the city."

Currently, taxi licenses already do depend partially on the appearance of cabs. Recently, the city clerk's office acknowledged that inspections of appearance weren't actually occurring.  

"It seems some of the companies can manage to do it," Kader said of her new proposal. "Others, don't choose to."

Last modified on Tuesday - February 14, 2017 1:57 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Not many expected at ballots for April's primary Vacant seat on La Crosse city council will be new president's dilemma »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR