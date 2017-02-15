Wednesday - February 15, 2017 3:49 am

Winona Senator introduces plan to help college graduates with loan debt

Credit up to $1,000 for those paying 10% of income on student loans.

Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) has introduced a bill that he believes will help a group that is often overlooked in the college-affordability discussion.

Senate File 941 is a tax credit of up to $1,000 for those individuals paying at least 10 percent of their income in student loan debt. 

"I think it's important to look at ways to help offset the debt that students or graduates have already accumulated," Miller told WIZM.

Since both houses are Republican controlled, Miller believes the legislation should pass as part of a larger tax bill.

"I do believe that there is support for this type of proposal and I'm hoping we can get it passed this year," Miller said. "It doesn't solve the issue of student debt but it's a step in the right direction."

Miller sees the discussion on college students is focuses on affordability but those saddled with debt are often forgotten.

