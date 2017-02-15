Holmen student's rose giveaway lands him national television appearances

A gesture of kindness has turned into a bit of a sensation.

Zack Peterson, Holmen High School senior, planned two months ago to hand out a rose to every girl at the school on Valentine's Day.

And he did that very thing. 600 roses. Nearly $500 worth of blooms. To every girl in the school. One at a time.

A story that has blossomed today, you might say, as Peterson woke up to do a spot on Good Morning America and then this afternoon on CNN.

Attention unexpected but well-deserved, said his mom, Rachel.

"This kid's amazing. He's got so much kindness in his heart and he...I don't know, it just flows right out of him. He's just such a good kid and he wants everyone to just be good and happy."

Rachel said, so far, Zack hasn't landed any post-Valentine's dates but that wasn't the intention. Although, she said, "prom is coming up."

Zack was surprised by the national attention, according to Rachel, "The kicker is... he's so oblivious as to why this is getting the attention. He said, 'I just wanted to be nice. I just wanted people to be happy.'"

A follow-up act? Rachel said Zack is planning to go to UW-Platteville next year and he told her, "You know what? I'll be at Platteville next year, I might have to find out how many girls go there."

For now, it was 600 girls at Holmen High who have a story about the kind young man who wanted to spread a little cheer on a day that too often involves marinalization and frayed emotions.