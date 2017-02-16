Wisconsin taxes high, says report, just not as high as they used to be

State still sits above national average, though was third highest 20 years ago.

It wasn't that long ago that Wisconsin was one of the very highest taxed states in the nation.

And, it still is but just not nearly as high.

That's according to a report just released this week by the non partisan group Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance.

The organization says the state's state-local tax burden ranks 16th in the nation and is above the national average.

Just about 20 years ago, however, the state's burden was third highest in the U.S. The report says property taxes claim the biggest chunk of personal income at 3.9 percent - good enough for 11th place in the U.S.

It also says that state and local taxes consume just under 11 percent of personal income.