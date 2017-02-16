Senator to fix bill making CBD oil legal to use, but not to obtain in Wisconsin

A state senator is trying again to fix a flaw in Wisconsin's marijuana extract law.

Democratic Senator Chris Larson is critical of the half-hearted attempt to make the marijuana extract, CBD oil, legal in the state.

A new bill, passed by the Senate last week, legalizes possession CBD oil. But you can't legally get it across state lines, which doesn't do anybody good, says Larson.

"The only way that they could do it is, if they're lucky enough to purchase a round-trip ticket to another state, where CBD oil is available for distribution and for use," Larson said.

And, even then, there are some laws getting broken. Larson wants to allow, among other things, production and distribution of CBD oil in the state.

The extract is known to help children who suffer from seizures.

"I can't imagine," Larson explained. "As a father of two, the worst, where they're experience debilitating seizures that could come at any moment. And, to know there's a cure available to help that, but you can't get it."