Thursday - February 16, 2017 3:29 am

Matt Thomas moving up career lists after Iowa State's win over KSU Featured

Written by
Matt Thomas moving up career lists after Iowa State&#039;s win over KSU

Onalaska native scores 14, going 2-for-3 from deep

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- It was an efficient shooting game for Matt Thomas in Iowa State's win over Kansas State. 

The Onalaska, Wis., native was just 3-for-5 from the field. The senior shooting guard, however, was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in scoring 14 points. That moved him to 31st on the all-time career scoring list (1,040 points) at ISU, which beat the Wildcats 87-79 on Wednesday.

Thomas is now 14-for-21 from beyond the arc in his last three games and is moved to 17th all-time at ISU in 3-pointers made with 65.

Thomas also played in his 128th career game, which moved him into a tie for fourth-most in school history (Diante Garrett, 2008-11).

Solomon Young led ISU (16-9, 8-5) with 18 points, while Barry Brown led KSU (16-10, 5-8) with 21.

