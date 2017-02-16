Wild fisher photographed in Iowa for first time since 1800s

Weasel-like animal was seen on trail camera in Allamakee County.

They found a fisher in Allamakee County. Not an ice fisher, but the weasel-like mammal called a fisher.

The critter was photographed on a trail camera in November, and it's the first time a wild fisher has been seen in Iowa in about 150 years.

"The first documented sighting since the 1800s," the Iowa DNR wrote on Facebook.

The Iowa DNR thinks the fisher crossed the border from Minnesota, where its numbers have been expanding.

The fisher is a carnivore and a cousin to the weasel, otter and mink, and they are known for their fierceness.