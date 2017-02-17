UW student association proposes free tuition, housing for black students

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Association is pushing to free up black students. Free up their tution. Free up their housing.

That's what the student government asked legislation Wednesday, in part because blacks were legally barred from getting an education during slavery.

The MSA also argues the university continues to recruit non-minority students more than those of color.

"There are parts of it that are going to be easier to accomplish right now," Jason Klein with the MSA said. "Right now, we're really fighting to protect what we have."

Klein and the MSA also believe the school focuses too much on testing as part of its admission process.

"There's some correlation between standardized test scores and family income levels," Klein said. "When you're using something like that to judge a school application you might end up admitting a less diverse population."

The letter says people are color are more likely to be janitors or maintenance workers than administration, sending the message that they are unworthy.