Viterbo's Vic the V-Hawk heading to national mascot tourney

School's mascot won the NAIA portion of the social media campaign.

A national competition designed after the Capital One Mascot Challenge has launched Vic the V-Hawk of Viterbo University into the national spotlight.

It's an online contest using Facebook and Twitter and Vic took the NSAA conference crown to move onto the national tourney.

Cody Bohl in the Viterbo Athletic Department says it shows the power of social media.

"The most likes on a Facebook picture was probably around 300," Bohl said. "So, getting into the 1,000 likes and 993 retweets is incredible. Our school isn't that big."

You'll have a chance to move Vic the V-Hawk onto the next round of national voting. Bohl says the rules for that round will be announced in the next week.