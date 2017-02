Project is hoping for up to $12 million in state funding.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will be back in La Crosse today for the third time in two weeks.

Walker has an afternoon announcement planned in the ballroom of the La Crosse Center.

We're told by one source, Assemblyman Steve Doyle, that the governor may have news about state funding for the center renovation project.

The size of the project could depend on whether the state provides up to $12 million in funding, in addition to $35-million being sought from the city of La Crosse.