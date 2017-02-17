Friday - February 17, 2017 4:51 pm

Walker announces La Crosse Center to get $5 million for renovations

Walker announces La Crosse Center to get $5 million for renovations

Officials had asked state for $12 million for $40 million project.

With a $5 million boost from the state, the La Crosse Center could become a "world class venue" for entertainment and conventions.

That prediction comes from Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who visited the Center today to announce the proposed investment of state funds for the building.

The state building commission and the legislature still have to OK the funding this year.

Center officials asked for $12 million but Walker said $5 million is the standard share from the state for projects like this.

The entire project is likely to cost at least 40-million.

It was Walker's third trip to the La Crosse area in a week and a half. And, he'll be back Saturday evening for the La Crosse Republican Party's Lincoln Dinner.

Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

