Two people had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The woman who was driving the Jeep Liberty that crashed into the Econo Lodge on Sunday was reaching for some gum out of her purse.

The 29-year-old woman crossed the north bound lane on Rose St., hit the curb and slammed into the motel.

Fire crews had to extract her and a male passenger. She was sent to Mayo for treatment. The Jeep was removed from the building a short time later.