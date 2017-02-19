Education, job for those aged 16-24 through WTC program

High school dropouts and those that are credit deficient could be helped by a Western Technical College program.

The Youth Build program is a paid, alternative education program for those aged 16-24. The 6-12 month program splits between classroom and construction sites, where students build homes in La Crosse.

It's aimed at helping them get their GEDs, get job interviews and also requires community service for a needed group of La Crosse, according to program director Greg Stanton.

"(After the 6-12 months it will take a) little bit of time after that to help them get into whatever program they want to get into," Stanton said, noting those options could include post secondary, college and armed forces.

The program starts in March. WTC is those between 16 and 24 years of age from low-income families who may have been in the juvenile justice system or have a disability.

"The aim is definitely to be building housing for any low-income families in La Crosse," he said. "I believe they're also going to be building some garages and doing some other projects like that, as well.

"Kind of also to see how they're helping their community and it kind of brings it full circle in that aspect."

Participants will leave the program with a high school diploma/HSED/GED, work experience and leadership skills.

