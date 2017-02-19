Sunday - February 19, 2017 11:12 pm

Winona Sen. Miller introduced legislation for Sunday alcohol sales in Minnesota

Republican says he's been working on the issue for 7 years.

Liquor stores won't have to be open on Sundays in Minnesota but with some new legislation they would have the option.

State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) has drafted legislation just for that. He says he's been working on this issue since he was first elected to the state Senate seven years ago.

"I've been hearing loud and clear from constituents that they simply want the opportunity to buy beer wine and liquor on Sundays," he said. "All our neighboring states are open on Sunday. We're just trying to accomplish the same thing."

It's not as big an issue where Miller is from, as Winona borders Wisconsin, but it gives those stores more opportunities for sales.

 

