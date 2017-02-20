Onalaska's MC Sports busy as ever, after filing for bankruptcy

Store, offering temp. work, has to sell off by April/May.

First weekend after the bankruptcy announcement from retailer MC Sports last Wednesday.

Things were hopping at the store in Onalaska with a liquidation under way.

A bankruptcy judge has approved a plan for the chain to sell off everything by the end of April or May.

Employees in Onalaska told WIZM they're extremely busy and looking for help but the jobs are temporary.

Just for a month or two until everything in the store is gone. The news of MC Sports' bankruptcy last week came on the same day Gander Mountain, which also has a store in Onalaska, addressed ongoing rumors that the giant outdoor sports retailer may also pursue bankruptcy.

MC Sports was founded in 1946 out of Grand Rapids, Mich. The MC stands for "My Community." It had operated in 68 locations in seven states throughout the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin).

The company had been in expansion mode until a sudden drop in sales in the last year.