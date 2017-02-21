UW-Stout bans e-cigarettes. Could UW-La Crosse follow suit?

No other UW System school has such a ban.

For the first time, a University of Wisconsin campus has gone tobacco free and e-cigarette free.

UW-Stout announced the decision Monday, updating its tobacco policy. Other schools could follow suit.

"There has been some talk over the years to have a complete ban on tobacco," UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow said. "We have looked at that in great detail and the challenge is to find a way to do that that wouldn't push the smokers to the neighborhoods around the campus."

As for e-cigarettes, Gow says he doesn't feel it's necessary, given that there hasn't been any complaints.