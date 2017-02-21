Another school board meeting hears concerns of overcrowding at Northside Elementary

Parents spoke out over the issue that's been going on more than a year.

Public reaction continues to be strong at La Crosse Public School board meetings.

The biggest issue right now is the lack of space at Northside Elementary, which is causing classes to be moved into makeshift areas of the building.

Two more parents of children enrolled at Coulee Montessori spoke to the school board Monday night, expressing their concerns over the issue.

"The board hears what you're saying," board president Connie Troyanek said at the meeting. "We are talking about the issue and we're trying to come up with a solution that is best for the distract as a whole and not a band-aid solution, not something that will be a quick fix."

The effort to find a solution on the overcrowding problem has gone on for more than a year.