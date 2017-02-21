Not many expected at polls today across Wisconsin

The polls are open again today for spring elections. Some La Crosse city council races have just one person running this spring.

One of them, however, has four: Incumbent Gary Padesky, Jim Bagniefski, Nick Dutton and Bryan Boland. All of them vying for the Seventh District of the city council in La Crosse County.

The other is a town supervisor race in the town of Campbell.

Turnout is expected to be very light throughout Wisconsin as the only race on the ballot statewide is the one for state schools superintendent. There, incumbent Tony Evers facing off against John Humphries and Lowell Holtz.

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer expects less than 10 percent in the area.

The state elections commission hasn't issued a turnout prediction but it's expected to be in the single digits statewide.