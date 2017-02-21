Tuesday - February 21, 2017 1:53 am

Despite a short of $7 million from state, La Crosse Center renovations should be OK

Written by
Despite a short of $7 million from state, La Crosse Center renovations should be OK

Gov. Walker promised $5 million but it still must get approved by commission and legislature.

The goals are still in place, if the money comes through.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker promised $5 million in state funding for the La Crosse Center renovations. 

The La Crosse Center board had expected $12 million but, apparently, $5 million will be enough extra funding to accomplish the project which had a low figure of $35 million.

"There was some fear that at $35 (million) maybe one of those three functions would get hit a little bit," Center board president Brent Smith said of renovating the lobby, internal repairs and an expansion toward the river. "So, the extra $5 (million), really important to making sure all three of those functions, all three of those goals that we had, could get done."

Some specfic projects are up in the air, such as a large staircase heading to Riverside Park. Other projects, like a large unified lobby facing Second St. will be completed.

Plans still have to go to the state building commission and the legislature. Smith says he's preparing to try to sell state officials on the project at hearings this summer.

The center might not know whether it gets the funding for sure until summer.

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Not many expected at polls today across Wisconsin Undoing prohibition-era ban on Sunday liquor sales gets by Minnesota House »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR