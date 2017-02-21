Despite a short of $7 million from state, La Crosse Center renovations should be OK

Gov. Walker promised $5 million but it still must get approved by commission and legislature.

The goals are still in place, if the money comes through.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker promised $5 million in state funding for the La Crosse Center renovations.

The La Crosse Center board had expected $12 million but, apparently, $5 million will be enough extra funding to accomplish the project which had a low figure of $35 million.

"There was some fear that at $35 (million) maybe one of those three functions would get hit a little bit," Center board president Brent Smith said of renovating the lobby, internal repairs and an expansion toward the river. "So, the extra $5 (million), really important to making sure all three of those functions, all three of those goals that we had, could get done."

Some specfic projects are up in the air, such as a large staircase heading to Riverside Park. Other projects, like a large unified lobby facing Second St. will be completed.

Plans still have to go to the state building commission and the legislature. Smith says he's preparing to try to sell state officials on the project at hearings this summer.

The center might not know whether it gets the funding for sure until summer.