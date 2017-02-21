Tuesday - February 21, 2017 6:55 am

Man leaves meth as tip

Baggie of meth apparently just hanging out in his pocket

He told police he did not know where the meth came from. He told them he did not intend to use it. 

 But, 32-year-old Sheldon Bonner answered in the affirmative when La Crosse police asked if the meth left in the tip jar at Famous Dave's was his. 

 An employee at the Onalaska restaurant called police Friday night when he saw Bonner drop a couple dollars and a baggie into the jar. 

 The employee told police he thought it was meth. Turned out, he was right.

Police tracked Bonner down and arrested him for possession.

