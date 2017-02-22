Spudmobile hitting La Crosse schools today for potato propaganda

Students will hear from farmers and likely eat potatoes.

Students in the La Crosse School District will get a crash course on potatoes today.

Members of the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association are coming with the Spudmobile, along with several farmers.

Call it potato propaganda, as students will watch presentations from farmers.

"What they do. What they grow. Where you can buy their products," Dana Rady with WPVGA. "Why it's important to support your local economies. All the different ways you can utilize potatoes, breakfast lunch dinner."

Potatoes are often overshadowed by the dairy industry. The Badger state is third in the nation for potato production. Much of the crop is grown in the northern part of Wisconsin.