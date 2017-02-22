Alma state Sen. Vinehout talks of new bill that would keep WI DOT in check

Wisconsin's transportation department would have to provide some answers for cost overruns under proposals just introduced in Madison.

A recent audit shredded DOT practices that resulted in massive underestimating of highway construction costs.

"These folks are moving forward on huge expenses without legislative authority," Alma state Senator Kathleen Vineout, speaking at a hearing of a legislative audit committee Tuesday, said.

A bill introduced after the hearing would mandate, among other things, the DOT account for inflation in its construction estimates. It would also have to explain any changes to initial cost estimates, report yearly to lawmakers and seek permission in vastly expanding projects.

Projects like, perhaps, the increasing of I-90 through Janesville, Wis., from four lanes to eight. Vinehout thought that one was a doozie.

"God bless Janesville, but my constituents say to me, 'Why do we need eight lanes in Janesville?'" she said.

Vinehout is among those exasperated by what appears to be an agency out of control on spending but also a state filled with increasing failing roads.

A couple counties in her district, says Vinehout, have more than half of the roads that are rated failing or worse.

"Worse means failed," she said. "That's the world I live in. It's no wonder my car needs work and all my constituents have the same problem."