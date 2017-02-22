Churches prepare to house illegal immigrants targeted for deportation

ST. PAUL, MINN. -- About 15 congregations across Minnesota are preparing for people living in the U.S. illegally to live at their churches long term.

The religious institutions, known as "sanctuary churches," have committed to helping such immigrants from being deported, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The churches are relying on a federal policy not to make arrests in "sensitive" places unless absolutely necessary.

Religious network ISAIAH is organizing the effort. It has also enlisted congregations to provide support to immigrants facing deportation.

The Rev. Eliot Howard of Linden Hills United Church of Christ in Minneapolis committed to being a refuge in November. He said it was the first decision he had ever made without first consulting his congregation.

"I personally felt the tug of conscience and faith and got out ahead of things by declaring Linden Hills church a sanctuary congregation," he said.

Howard said had heard stories from teachers in the congregation about Latino students worried for their parents' safety or afraid to go to school.

"That, frankly, overruled the decisions and attention to process," he said.

The congregation officially voted to become a sanctuary church earlier this month. Howard said the church will undergo some renovations to make it ready to house immigrants should the need arise.

"We have quite a bit of work to do to make it a hospitable space," Howard said.