Cost for two buildings would be around $72 million.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse looks like a big winner after the release of the governor's capital budget.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's $800 million spending plan focuses on improving current buildings, but does include new construction, including a couple buildings for UW-L.

Walker is authorizing $37 million for a new dorm on the northwest section of campus - the third new dorm in a decade.

That project would follow the recent construction of Eagle Hall and the new Reuter Hall. Most of the dorms at UW-L date back about 50 years.

The governor's budget also includes $35 million for a new fieldhouse on campus to replace Mitchell Hall.

The fieldhouse would be built east of the stadium, requiring relocation of the soccer fields. The building could be completed by the end of 2020.

That's not it, however. Also in the budget is some air conditioning renovation for the oldest building on campus, Graff Main Hall.

As for renovations, Walker's $5 million commitment to the La Crosse Center fits into that plan.

"They have a much larger presence than just downtown La Crosse or even La Crosse County," Walker said of the civic center. "They're bringing tours and dollars in, in this case, literally from multiple states and so we thought it met the criteria set to make it a state purpose, not just a local purpose."

Also benefiting from the capital budget would be the National Guard, the DNR, and a few other UW campuses.

The National Guard would see armory improvements at Fort McCoy, Viroqua and Black River Falls.

A Natural Resources service center in Black River Falls, Wis., also is on the governor's agenda.