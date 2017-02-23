HealthGrades names Gundersen one of 50 best US hospitals for fourth consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive year, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse was named one America's 50 best hospitals.

That's the rating from HealthGrades out of a possible 4,500 hospitals.

According to the HealthGrades website, the rankings - though there were no specifics on which hospital was No. 1 or No. 50 - are based on providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures consistently for at least six consecutive years.

"We know what we do well and we know what we need to work on," Gundersen executive VP Michael Dolan said. "If it happens to align with HealthGrades, that's great, but that's not our focus."

Also in the Top 50 in Wisconsin was Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee. Seven hospitals in Illinois were in the Top 50.

Two hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's - made the Top 50.

The Mayo Clinic - Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn., earned one of America's 100 best hospitals from the website.