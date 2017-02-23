Gary Padesky laps primary in La Crosse's 7th District

The first real test for a La Crosse city council incumbent this election season wound up being not much of one at all.

Gary Padesky lapped the field in primary voting for the city's seventh district council race Tuesday, with triple the votes of the second-place finisher.

Padesky thinks voters like his no nonsense approach.

"I don't BS to make me look better. I don't BS to make the city look better," Padesky told WIZM. "And, if me or the city needs a kick in the butt, I give them that answer and I think they appreciate that."

Padesky and Nick Dutton will be the candidates on the ballot for the April general election. Only six of the 13 council seats - including Padesky's - that will be contested.