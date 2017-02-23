Thursday - February 23, 2017 2:28 am

Gary Padesky laps primary in La Crosse's 7th District

Written by
Gary Padesky laps primary in La Crosse&#039;s 7th District

Incumbent will face Nick Dutton in April general election.

The first real test for a La Crosse city council incumbent this election season wound up being not much of one at all.

Gary Padesky lapped the field in primary voting for the city's seventh district council race Tuesday, with triple the votes of the second-place finisher.

Padesky thinks voters like his no nonsense approach.

"I don't BS to make me look better. I don't BS to make the city look better," Padesky told WIZM. "And, if me or the city needs a kick in the butt, I give them that answer and I think they appreciate that."

Padesky and Nick Dutton will be the candidates on the ballot for the April general election. Only six of the 13 council seats - including Padesky's - that will be contested.

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Healthcare big topic at La Crosse town hall with Ron Kind on Wed. After forum on La Crosse county sales tax, Mayor Kabat still not impressed »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR