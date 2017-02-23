Thursday - February 23, 2017 2:44 am

After forum on La Crosse county sales tax, Mayor Kabat still not impressed


Some examples of what would be included in the resort tax Some examples of what would be included in the resort tax

"Premier resort tax" will essentially be a .5% sales tax hike on the April ballot.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is no more impressed with a proposed hike in the county sales tax than he was before.  

Kabat took part in a Wednesday forum on the premier resort area tax. One of the things he learned: That additional .5 percent tax in the county would cost the average household $142 a year.

"For many of our households, that's a very large amount of money," Kabat said. "The city portion of the property tax is about $1,400 per year," Kabat said. "So, another $142 in sales tax adds a 10 percent uptick."

County voters will weigh in on the tax on an advisory referendum in April. 

"The whole idea of just how regressive a sales tax is in general and with how it's being put together here, has me really concerned," Kabat said.

Kabat also believes the tax will inordinately impact La Crosse businesses.

