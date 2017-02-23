Hwy. 53 corridor meeting tonight on 20-year master plan

City planner to present its findings so far and listen to suggestions.

The next step in developing a 20-year master plan for the much of the north side of La Crosse happens tonight.

At 6:30 p.m. at Northside Elementary, the city will host its second community workshop on the Hwy. 53 corridor master planning process.

"What we're looking for is more feedback form the public on what works, what doesn't work," Senior city planner Tim Acklin said.

Nothing, he says, has been set in stone on the master plan. A map can be viewed here.

"They're just drafts at this point," Acklin said. "This isn't anything that's going to happen. This is essentially based of what we heard and here's our suggestions.

Among other things, the long-range plan is meant to address transportation and urban design, economic development and connections with north side neighborhoods along the corridor.

"Really, we just want to present all our findings to the public and, No. 1 make sure (we got it right)," Acklin said. "This is what we thought we heard. Is this correct?"